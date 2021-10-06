Quest® Brand Launches First National TV Campaign to Empower People on Their Personal Quests

PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition, part of The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), is launching its first national TV campaign, celebrating individuals on their own personal quests. The flight of ads highlights the stories of four rookies, along with favorite and new Quest products, that embody the brand mission of delivering athlete-worthy nutrition in foods consumers crave, while supporting individuals on their personal quests. Through the campaign, Quest is highlighting a rookie as anyone learning something new, starting a new job or challenging themselves with a new project fueled by passion.

Quest partnered with four rookies for this campaign - two rookie professional athletes: Didi Richards, a WNBA rookie and Ian Book, a NFL rookie. Rounding out the talent is Jacory Harris, a professional football player turned firefighter, and Jade Alexis, businessperson turned Certified Yoga Instructor. These individuals highlight that you do not have to be an athlete to benefit from the great taste and nutrition that Quest products offer. The featured products are the Quest Gooey Caramel Candy Bar, Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies, Quest Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Bar, and the newly launched Quest Frosted Cookies.

"If the last 20 plus months have taught us anything, it's that each one of us is a rookie on our own quest to try something new or take on a new challenge. We believe in providing athlete-worthy nutrition for anyone who wants their personal quest for better health to be a fun and rewarding experience," said Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer of Quest Nutrition at Simply Good Foods. "Rookies should be encouraged, celebrated and supported, and Quest is looking to do just that with the launch of our new Rookie Campaign."

In addition, Quest is introducing its own rookie, a new rookie product – Quest® Frosted Cookies – to its delicious lineup to give consumers a way to enjoy tasty treats that don't work against their nutritional goals. These soft-baked, bite-sized cookies are enrobed in either a birthday cake or chocolaty coating that satisfies your sweet tooth without a ton of sugar, offering both the macronutrients and indulgence consumers are seeking.

Product flavors and nutritionals include:

Quest ® Birthday Cake Frosted Cookies – Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs

– Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs Quest® Chocolate Cake Frosted Cookies – Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs

Quest Frosted Cookies are available in 8 count boxes online at QuestNutrition.com and these and all Quest products can be found in retailers nationwide.

As part of its new brand campaign, Quest Nutrition is making donations to four different organizations on the behalf of each rookie partner, to support individuals in local communities across the country.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest® product line is expansive, inclusive of Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Hero Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Chips, Pizza, Protein Shakes, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter Cups and now Candy Bites and Candy Bars. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. To learn more about Quest Nutrition, visit QuestNutrition.com.

