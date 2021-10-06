Quest® Brand Launches First National TV Campaign to Empower People on Their Personal Quests

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quest® Brand Launches First National TV Campaign to Empower People on Their Personal Quests

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Campaign Celebrates Four Rookies with Favorite Quest Products Including NEW Frosted Cookies

PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition, part of The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), is launching its first national TV campaign, celebrating individuals on their own personal quests. The flight of ads highlights the stories of four rookies, along with favorite and new Quest products, that embody the brand mission of delivering athlete-worthy nutrition in foods consumers crave, while supporting individuals on their personal quests. Through the campaign, Quest is highlighting a rookie as anyone learning something new, starting a new job or challenging themselves with a new project fueled by passion.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8962551-quest-brand-launches-national-tv-campaign/

Quest partnered with four rookies for this campaign - two rookie professional athletes: Didi Richards, a WNBA rookie and Ian Book, a NFL rookie. Rounding out the talent is Jacory Harris, a professional football player turned firefighter, and Jade Alexis, businessperson turned Certified Yoga Instructor. These individuals highlight that you do not have to be an athlete to benefit from the great taste and nutrition that Quest products offer. The featured products are the Quest Gooey Caramel Candy Bar, Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies, Quest Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Bar, and the newly launched Quest Frosted Cookies.

"If the last 20 plus months have taught us anything, it's that each one of us is a rookie on our own quest to try something new or take on a new challenge. We believe in providing athlete-worthy nutrition for anyone who wants their personal quest for better health to be a fun and rewarding experience," said Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer of Quest Nutrition at Simply Good Foods. "Rookies should be encouraged, celebrated and supported, and Quest is looking to do just that with the launch of our new Rookie Campaign."

In addition, Quest is introducing its own rookie, a new rookie product – Quest® Frosted Cookies – to its delicious lineup to give consumers a way to enjoy tasty treats that don't work against their nutritional goals. These soft-baked, bite-sized cookies are enrobed in either a birthday cake or chocolaty coating that satisfies your sweet tooth without a ton of sugar, offering both the macronutrients and indulgence consumers are seeking.

Product flavors and nutritionals include:

  • Quest® Birthday Cake Frosted Cookies – Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs
  • Quest® Chocolate Cake Frosted Cookies – Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs

Quest Frosted Cookies are available in 8 count boxes online at QuestNutrition.com and these and all Quest products can be found in retailers nationwide.

As part of its new brand campaign, Quest Nutrition is making donations to four different organizations on the behalf of each rookie partner, to support individuals in local communities across the country.

About The Simply Good Foods Company
The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest® product line is expansive, inclusive of Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Hero Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Chips, Pizza, Protein Shakes, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter Cups and now Candy Bites and Candy Bars. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. To learn more about Quest Nutrition, visit QuestNutrition.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Bar_1633122965381-HR.jpg
chococup_1633122964857-HR.jpg
ball_1633122965141-HR.jpg
Cookie_1633122965526-HR.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ28398&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-brand-launches-first-national-tv-campaign-to-empower-people-on-their-personal-quests-301394147.html

SOURCE Simply Good Foods

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ28398&Transmission_Id=202110060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ28398&DateId=20211006
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment