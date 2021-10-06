Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Chewy Inc, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Deere

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, CHWY, BSCP, IBML, IBMM, VYM, TSN, BSCQ, BSCR,

Manchester, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Chewy Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curbstone Financial Management Corp. As of 2021Q3, Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 193 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 450,062 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 599,650 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,469 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 409,700 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,427 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 245,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.768000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 148.61%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $181.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $430.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in General Motors Co by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.