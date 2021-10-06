Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Chewy Inc, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Deere

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Chewy Inc, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Manchester, NH, based Investment company Curbstone Financial Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Chewy Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curbstone Financial Management Corp. As of 2021Q3, Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 193 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curbstone Financial Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curbstone+financial+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curbstone Financial Management Corp
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 450,062 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 599,650 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,469 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 409,700 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,427 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 245,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.768000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 148.61%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $181.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.97%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $430.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp added to a holding in General Motors Co by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Curbstone Financial Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Curbstone Financial Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curbstone Financial Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curbstone Financial Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curbstone Financial Management Corp keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider