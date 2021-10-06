Pensionfund Sabic Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: GOOGL, GOOG, JNJ, WMT, QCOM, UPS, UNP, BX, REGN, KLAC, A, EL, ODFL, ADI, NDSN, SWKS, ES, SJM, SEE, DBRG, PW,

GOOGL, GOOG, JNJ, WMT, QCOM, UPS, UNP, BX, REGN, KLAC, A, EL, ODFL, ADI, NDSN, SWKS, ES, SJM, SEE, DBRG, PW, Added Positions: WPC, O, VICI, VTR, CTXS, CTSH, GNL, AAPL, FCPT, OFC, NHI, PNW, HPP, AMGN, RPM, T, OHI, CPB, ATO, MPW, KRG, SBRA, GLPI, BRX,

WPC, O, VICI, VTR, CTXS, CTSH, GNL, AAPL, FCPT, OFC, NHI, PNW, HPP, AMGN, RPM, T, OHI, CPB, ATO, MPW, KRG, SBRA, GLPI, BRX, Reduced Positions: PSA, FB, MAA, CPT, ZTS, UNH, TGT, PAYX, MCO, MTD, INTU, IDXX, WAT, ANTM, EPRT, UDR, AVB, WELL, ESS, EQR, AMH, INVH, STOR,

PSA, FB, MAA, CPT, ZTS, UNH, TGT, PAYX, MCO, MTD, INTU, IDXX, WAT, ANTM, EPRT, UDR, AVB, WELL, ESS, EQR, AMH, INVH, STOR, Sold Out: JPM, CMCSA, LLY, ORCL, IBM, SBUX, BIIB, HPQ, ADM, JBHT, SNA, KR, NVR, HSIC, CHD, NLY, GL, CLX, RGA, QTS, SNR, 6CL0,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Oracle Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2021Q3, Pensionfund Sabic owns 205 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,280 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,500 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,700 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,000 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2726.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2728.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $136.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.789500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 370.37%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 125.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 45.12%. The sale prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 11,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 9,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.