Pensionfund Sabic Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pensionfund Sabic Buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pensionfund Sabic (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Comcast Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Oracle Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2021Q3, Pensionfund Sabic owns 205 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund Sabic
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,280 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,500 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,700 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,000 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2726.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2728.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $136.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.04 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.789500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 370.37%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 125.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Reduced: Public Storage (PSA)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 45.12%. The sale prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 11,313 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 9,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pensionfund Sabic. Also check out:

1. Pensionfund Sabic's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pensionfund Sabic's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pensionfund Sabic's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pensionfund Sabic keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider