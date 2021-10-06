First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: CCI, TGT, SPGI, PGR, LMT, GOOG, TSLA,
- Added Positions: MUB, UNH, SPY, NSC, COF, SHW, WMT, LIN, VZ, FISV, CMCSA, INTC, BBY, AMZN, PEG, CVX, TMO, DOW, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, VMW, HIG, PNC, HON, AEP, V, JNJ, NVDA, ADBE, MSFT, ICE, UPS, EQIX, VLO, C, SYY, TXN, LLY, LHX, HD, NEE, CLX, DE, WH, ITW, EMN, CAG, NNN, XOM, O, ABBV, BDX, TRN, MDY, APH, COP, XLK, PFE, IVV,
- Sold Out: SPOT, PEP, OPI, MIE,
For the details of First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+mount+dora%2C+trust+investment+services/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 120,078 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,217 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,163 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,051 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,505 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $422.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $346.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2728.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $389.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 467.76%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $258.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $288.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Linde PLC by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Office Properties Income Trust. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $27.27.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.9.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 42.01%. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 25,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: VMware Inc (VMW)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in VMware Inc by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $148.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 27,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 33.48%. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 44,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services. Also check out:
1. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment