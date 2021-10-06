First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: CCI, TGT, SPGI, PGR, LMT, GOOG, TSLA,

Added Positions: MUB, UNH, SPY, NSC, COF, SHW, WMT, LIN, VZ, FISV, CMCSA, INTC, BBY, AMZN, PEG, CVX, TMO, DOW, JPM,

Reduced Positions: RTX, VMW, HIG, PNC, HON, AEP, V, JNJ, NVDA, ADBE, MSFT, ICE, UPS, EQIX, VLO, C, SYY, TXN, LLY, LHX, HD, NEE, CLX, DE, WH, ITW, EMN, CAG, NNN, XOM, O, ABBV, BDX, TRN, MDY, APH, COP, XLK, PFE, IVV,

Sold Out: SPOT, PEP, OPI, MIE,

Investment company First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Progressive Corp, sells Spotify Technology SA, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, VMware Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen. As of 2021Q3, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen owns 121 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 120,078 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,217 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,163 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,051 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,505 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $422.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $346.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2728.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $389.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 467.76%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $258.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $288.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Linde PLC by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Office Properties Income Trust. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $27.27.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.9.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 42.01%. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 25,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in VMware Inc by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $148.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 27,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen reduced to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 33.48%. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen still held 44,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.