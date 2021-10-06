Logo
Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, CyrusOne Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cox Capital Mgt LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, McCormick Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, sells Unilever PLC, CyrusOne Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Extra Space Storage Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cox Capital Mgt LLC. As of 2021Q3, Cox Capital Mgt LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cox Capital Mgt LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cox+capital+mgt+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cox Capital Mgt LLC
  1. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 38,560 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  2. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 48,602 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  3. Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) - 90,399 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.65%
  4. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 87,635 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,642 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 104,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc (FCRD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC initiated holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $4.74, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 133,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 90,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 75.05%. The purchase prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 36,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 83.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 61,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 42.47%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $79.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 39,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.

Sold Out: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $59.31, with an estimated average price of $55.07.

Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cox Capital Mgt LLC. Also check out:

1. Cox Capital Mgt LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cox Capital Mgt LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cox Capital Mgt LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cox Capital Mgt LLC keeps buying
