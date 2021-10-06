Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Allegiant Travel Co, Sells Philip Morris International Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Oldfield Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Allegiant Travel Co, sells Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q3, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $830 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Oldfield Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Oldfield Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oldfield Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oldfield Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oldfield Partners LLP keeps buying
- Added Positions: ALGT, BVN,
- Reduced Positions: SKM, ERJ, TX, HPE, INFY, GOLD, C, TLK, TKC, PM, BRK.B, PGR, OII, GAIA, HNRG, PBR.A,
For the details of Oldfield Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfield+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oldfield Partners LLP
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 520,453 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,648,774 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 7,030,391 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,491,722 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,892,090 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%
Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $174.94 and $208.17, with an estimated average price of $191.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Oldfield Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Oldfield Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oldfield Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oldfield Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oldfield Partners LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment