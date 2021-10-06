Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Allegiant Travel Co, Sells Philip Morris International Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allegiant Travel Co, sells Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q3, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $830 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oldfield Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfield+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 520,453 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,648,774 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 7,030,391 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,491,722 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,892,090 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 66.43%. The purchase prices were between $174.94 and $208.17, with an estimated average price of $191.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.