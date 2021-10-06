Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: PFFD, XYLD, SPLB, DFAC, CPB, GME, INVZ, KHC, ZYNE, SNAP, AM, ONEM, GAN, PLTR, MUDS, MUDS, FTAI, OTLY, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, DNA, NEE, CCL, BG, NEO, MDT, PLUG, PII, SONY, TSM, TEVA, WTBA, WY, TGNA, DAL, BGS, DQ, GM, REGI, PSX, FIVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, ONEOK Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 118,078 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 165,308 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 148,214 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,874 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 204,418 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 275,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 106,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $172.25 and $192.31, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.19.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $5.89, with an estimated average price of $4.61.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.57.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.26%. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 57 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.13%. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 848 shares as of 2021-09-30.