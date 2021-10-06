Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, ONEOK Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+horse+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 118,078 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 165,308 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 148,214 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,874 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 204,418 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 275,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 106,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FirstService Corp (FSV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $172.25 and $192.31, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Sold Out: AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.19.

Sold Out: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $5.89, with an estimated average price of $4.61.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59.

Sold Out: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.57.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.26%. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 57 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.13%. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 848 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider