Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fastenal Co, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PFFD, XYLD, SPLB, DFAC, CPB, GME, INVZ, KHC, ZYNE, SNAP, AM, ONEM, GAN, PLTR, MUDS, MUDS, FTAI, OTLY, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, DNA, NEE, CCL, BG, NEO, MDT, PLUG, PII, SONY, TSM, TEVA, WTBA, WY, TGNA, DAL, BGS, DQ, GM, REGI, PSX, FIVE,
- Added Positions: VCIT, LQD, VYM, VEA, SPSB, SCHP, SPEM, VB, SPDW, VO, VBR, JPST, SPTM, VOE, VNQ, IBM, NIO, T, FSV, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, SPIB, SPYV, NEAR, FAST, SPYD, OKE, BMO, SPAB, PEAK, GE, CVX, USRT, VUG, SLYV, SLYG, PSK, PFF, BAX, MDYV, MDYG, FLOT, CC, IVR, CAT, UNH, TSCO, SLB, LOW, VWO, LUMN, XOM, INTC, SPSM, SPMD, WAB, FLRN,
- Sold Out: ROKU, LCTX, OCX, AGE, MUB, PRF,
For the details of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+horse+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 118,078 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 165,308 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 148,214 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,874 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 204,418 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 275,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 106,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FirstService Corp by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $172.25 and $192.31, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.Sold Out: AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.93 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.19.Sold Out: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $5.89, with an estimated average price of $4.61.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59.Sold Out: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.57.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 3,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.26%. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 91.56%. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 57 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.13%. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC still held 848 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment