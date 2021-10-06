Logo
Hemington Wealth Management Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Telos Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hemington Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Telos Corp, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Amgen Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemington Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Hemington Wealth Management owns 98 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hemington Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hemington+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hemington Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 258,190 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 513,979 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 905,194 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 164,243 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,950 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 905,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 224,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $265.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hemington Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Hemington Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hemington Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hemington Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hemington Wealth Management keeps buying
