Hemington Wealth Management Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Telos Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, General Electric Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Telos Corp, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Amgen Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemington Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Hemington Wealth Management owns 98 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 258,190 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 513,979 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 905,194 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 164,243 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,950 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 905,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 224,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $265.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.