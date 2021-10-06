Burt Wealth Advisors Buys CACI International Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp

- New Purchases: CACI, BRK.B, GLTR, IDLV, MINC, AXP,
- Added Positions: IAGG, MUB, SCHX, EFAV, FNDX, ICSH, SCHZ, XOM, VTEB, VOO, VZ, VB, VWO, VYM, PFE, HYS,
- Reduced Positions: BNDX, GLDM, SPY, AAPL, ICVT, IUSG, LLY, JNJ, IEFA, PRF, ABT, DIS, MDYV,
- Sold Out: NSC,
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 501,839 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 378,495 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- CACI International Inc (CACI) - 113,523 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 169,254 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,204 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $266.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 113,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $173.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 2439.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 102,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Burt Wealth Advisors. Also check out:
