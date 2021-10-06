Logo
Burt Wealth Advisors Buys CACI International Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockville, MD, based Investment company Burt Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys CACI International Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burt Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Burt Wealth Advisors owns 97 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Burt Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burt+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Burt Wealth Advisors
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 501,839 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 378,495 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  3. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 113,523 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 169,254 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,204 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.31 and $268.87, with an estimated average price of $258.17. The stock is now traded at around $266.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 113,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $173.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 2439.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 102,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Burt Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Burt Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Burt Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Burt Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Burt Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
