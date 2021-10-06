Logo
Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarus Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Plug Power Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q3, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 103 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarus Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarus+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarus Wealth Advisors
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 245,725 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 133,563 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  3. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 143,066 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,464 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.41%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,162 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 69,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 19,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 35,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 26,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 194.07%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $207.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarus Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Clarus Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarus Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarus Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarus Wealth Advisors keeps buying
