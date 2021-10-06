Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: DFAC, SPSM, FTGC, DFAT, ACN, GRID, LLY, HD, SHW, JBHT, MOON, EL, DFIV, V, CVX, FPXI, CMCSA, ALB,
- Added Positions: SPY, VTI, TIP, XLK, XLF, XLV, NVDA, SLYG, MDYG, QQQ, IWR, SPLG, IVE, ITOT, XLY, IYT, MDYV, AGG, ACWI, SLYV, IBB, XHB, SPYV, XHE, UNH, MGK, MTUM, PYPL, SMH, REGL, BLK, GNRC, MWA, VWTR, CWCO, NOBL, GLTR, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, XLC, BA, XLI, VUG, CAT, AAPL, RSP, TMO, IWY, GS, COP, ABNB, RWO, MDY, FXL, IGF, IVV, FEM, IDV, PHO, EMB, IDEV, IAGG, FYX, APTS,
- Sold Out: IJR, VBK, PLUG, XLB, XRT, VGT, XOP, DELL, IGM,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 245,725 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 133,563 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 143,066 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,464 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,162 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 69,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 36,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)
Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $89.83 and $99.8, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 19,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 35,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 26,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 194.07%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $207.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.
