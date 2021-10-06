Centric Wealth Management Buys Pacer Trendpilot International ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Sells Coty Inc, , Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: PTIN, BIZD, RORO, ADI, ATKR, OILK, PTBD, HDGE, GSEV, FNGU, TRND, RDIV,

PTIN, BIZD, RORO, ADI, ATKR, OILK, PTBD, HDGE, GSEV, FNGU, TRND, RDIV, Added Positions: ET, CEW, TSLA, PFF, BKLN, ADP, DAL, FLOT, CORP, ABBV, WSO, WMT, MA, BERY, GLD, IYE, MUB, XLI, XLY, INTC, MO, AMGN, BBY, CVS, KO, GOOGL, HON, LMT, MRK, NUS, OMC, SBUX, UNP, VZ, DIS, BRK.B, ABT,

ET, CEW, TSLA, PFF, BKLN, ADP, DAL, FLOT, CORP, ABBV, WSO, WMT, MA, BERY, GLD, IYE, MUB, XLI, XLY, INTC, MO, AMGN, BBY, CVS, KO, GOOGL, HON, LMT, MRK, NUS, OMC, SBUX, UNP, VZ, DIS, BRK.B, ABT, Reduced Positions: COTY, GE, IWF, BABA, XLF, IVV, CWB, EZM, IVOL, SPHB, JPM, MTUM, WBA, ROK, CMCSA, GSK, XOM, EXC,

COTY, GE, IWF, BABA, XLF, IVV, CWB, EZM, IVOL, SPHB, JPM, MTUM, WBA, ROK, CMCSA, GSK, XOM, EXC, Sold Out: MXIM, JAZZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Trendpilot International ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Atkore Inc, sells Coty Inc, , Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Centric Wealth Management owns 153 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centric Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centric+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 403,966 shares, 27.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,373,987 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,829 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) - 186,545 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Coty Inc (COTY) - 667,910 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.91%

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.155100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 186,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 140,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in ATAC US Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.023900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 103,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 13,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.16 and $59.33, with an estimated average price of $55.13. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.