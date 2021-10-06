Centric Wealth Management Buys Pacer Trendpilot International ETF, VanEck BDC Income ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Sells Coty Inc, , Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

- New Purchases: PTIN, BIZD, RORO, ADI, ATKR, OILK, PTBD, HDGE, GSEV, FNGU, TRND, RDIV,
- Added Positions: ET, CEW, TSLA, PFF, BKLN, ADP, DAL, FLOT, CORP, ABBV, WSO, WMT, MA, BERY, GLD, IYE, MUB, XLI, XLY, INTC, MO, AMGN, BBY, CVS, KO, GOOGL, HON, LMT, MRK, NUS, OMC, SBUX, UNP, VZ, DIS, BRK.B, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: COTY, GE, IWF, BABA, XLF, IVV, CWB, EZM, IVOL, SPHB, JPM, MTUM, WBA, ROK, CMCSA, GSK, XOM, EXC,
- Sold Out: MXIM, JAZZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Centric Wealth Management
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 403,966 shares, 27.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,373,987 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,829 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) - 186,545 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Coty Inc (COTY) - 667,910 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.91%
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.155100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 186,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 140,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in ATAC US Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.023900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 103,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 13,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.16 and $59.33, with an estimated average price of $55.13. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.
