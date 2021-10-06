LifeSteps Financial, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Shopify Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

- Added Positions: MINT, SPTS, SCHO, IJR, SCHM, XLK, SCHD, FHLC, SCHV, MA, IYT, LUV, SBUX, FB, ABBV, SCHG,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AMZN, IJS, AAPL, SDY, VZ, VYM, WMT, TSLA, BNDX, LMT, NVDA, V, GOOG, SCHH, SCHX, PG, BSV, HD, VNQ, BAC, KMB,
- Sold Out: SHOP, BA, GE,
For the details of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifesteps+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,410 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,624 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 283,942 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,654 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,808 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.86 and $101.98, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.. Also check out:
1. LifeSteps Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LifeSteps Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LifeSteps Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LifeSteps Financial, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment