LifeSteps Financial, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Shopify Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

Added Positions: MINT, SPTS, SCHO, IJR, SCHM, XLK, SCHD, FHLC, SCHV, MA, IYT, LUV, SBUX, FB, ABBV, SCHG,

MINT, SPTS, SCHO, IJR, SCHM, XLK, SCHD, FHLC, SCHV, MA, IYT, LUV, SBUX, FB, ABBV, SCHG, Reduced Positions: SPY, AMZN, IJS, AAPL, SDY, VZ, VYM, WMT, TSLA, BNDX, LMT, NVDA, V, GOOG, SCHH, SCHX, PG, BSV, HD, VNQ, BAC, KMB,

SPY, AMZN, IJS, AAPL, SDY, VZ, VYM, WMT, TSLA, BNDX, LMT, NVDA, V, GOOG, SCHH, SCHX, PG, BSV, HD, VNQ, BAC, KMB, Sold Out: SHOP, BA, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Shopify Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifeSteps Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, LifeSteps Financial, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,410 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,624 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 283,942 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,654 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,808 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.86 and $101.98, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.