Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Novartis AG, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, U.S. Bancorp, General Electric Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Novartis AG, Synovus Financial Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, U.S. Bancorp, General Electric Co, Pfizer Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 469,858 shares, 28.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 365,523 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 284,103 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 147,765 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 88,282 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $95, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2747.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $310.19 and $376.2, with an estimated average price of $338.95. The stock is now traded at around $337.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 105.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $40.67, with an estimated average price of $39.51.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.68 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.47.