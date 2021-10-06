Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Novartis AG, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, U.S. Bancorp, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: GAB, NVSEF, FB, SCHO, GOOG, V, REGN, GRX, IPGP, XLNX, WFC, VRTX, UNH, TSN, TYL, TRI, TXN, TTWO, TJX, SO, SHW, ROP, QCOM, VEEV, LCID, OGN, AMCR, CTVA, PYPL, ETSY, ANET, PAYC, ALLE, PM, BURL, ZTS, EPAM, KMI, LYB, FTNT, AVGO, MNGPF, AJG, DPZ, CCI, CPRT, COP, CGNX, C, CE, BLK, BAC, TFC, EMN, APH, AME, MO, ALGN, APD, AFL, ADBE, ABMD, ASML, IP, PEG, NKE, NVDA, MSI, MDT, SPGI, MMC, KEY, ISRG, PLD, ILMN, IDXX, IEX, HBAN, HPQ, MNST, FNF, EMR, EA,
- Added Positions: SCHA, MSFT, ESGU, SNV, SCHZ, AAPL, INTC, MET, MDLZ, NOK, PNC, PEP, PRU, VZ, WPC, WAB, WMT, PSX, SCHE, COST, AMZN, AMGN, BMY, CVS, CAT, CVX, KO, CMCSA, MRK, EW, XOM, GD, GILD, HD, JNJ, T,
- Reduced Positions: MGV, IJR, IWS, BRK.B, QQQ, PHO, USB, CSCO, SCHG, IVV, SCHB, GE, DIS, FHLC, SBUX, PFE, NUE, DTM, IWF, VTRS, IBM, SCZ, XLF, XLK, XLY,
- Sold Out: CTXS, FNDX, VNQI, VMBS, VCIT, SPIB, SCHR, SCHP, SCHH, SCHC, FNDF, FNDE, FNDC, FNDA, EMLC, EBND, DEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 469,858 shares, 28.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 365,523 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 284,103 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 147,765 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 88,282 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVSEF)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $95, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2747.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $310.19 and $376.2, with an estimated average price of $338.95. The stock is now traded at around $337.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 105.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $25.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $40.67, with an estimated average price of $39.51.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.68 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC.
