Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Novartis AG, Sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, U.S. Bancorp, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Novartis AG, Synovus Financial Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Invesco Water Resources ETF, U.S. Bancorp, General Electric Co, Pfizer Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/filbrandt+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 469,858 shares, 28.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 365,523 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 284,103 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 147,765 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 88,282 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVSEF)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $95, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2747.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $310.19 and $376.2, with an estimated average price of $338.95. The stock is now traded at around $337.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 105.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $25.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $40.67, with an estimated average price of $39.51.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $45.68 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider