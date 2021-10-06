Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys VF Corp, Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities, Citigroup Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

- New Purchases: C,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VFC, NDMO, RFMZ, MRK, AMZN, ABT, AMRN,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, TAP, MSFT, TMO, ACN, NZF, ORCL, WM, TGT, NVO, BRK.B, GOOGL, BUD, V, INTC, UNP, PEP, LOW, SBUX, KO, ICLR, CVX, NVDA, USB, T, WFC, PM, MCD, PG, PH, MO, D, ZTS, PRA,
- Sold Out: VGSH, JPST, VYM, VTEB, AYI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,252 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,889 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 39,275 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,115 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,993 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
Hayek Kallen Investment Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in VF Corp by 267.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities (NDMO)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management added to a holding in Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22.Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $161.81 and $188.03, with an estimated average price of $175.38.
