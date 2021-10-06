Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intuit Inc, Chubb, Sells Dow Inc, Amgen Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: CB, DOCU, CSCO, COP, LOW, TRV,

CB, DOCU, CSCO, COP, LOW, TRV, Added Positions: BK, SQ, INTU, MS, ADP, KDP, APD, CVX, AEP, EW, SYK, SPY, BRK.B, DHR, ABBV,

BK, SQ, INTU, MS, ADP, KDP, APD, CVX, AEP, EW, SYK, SPY, BRK.B, DHR, ABBV, Reduced Positions: EMR, MSFT, MA, PYPL, AXP, TGT, C, ADBE, HD, ABT, UNH, TMO, HON, JPM, AAPL, DOW, AON, SNPS, VIAC, QCOM, XOM, DE, UBER, BCLI, GOOGL, NEE, FB, VMW, JNJ, AMZN, PG, DIS, SBUX, PFE, NSRGY, NVDA, GS, COST,

EMR, MSFT, MA, PYPL, AXP, TGT, C, ADBE, HD, ABT, UNH, TMO, HON, JPM, AAPL, DOW, AON, SNPS, VIAC, QCOM, XOM, DE, UBER, BCLI, GOOGL, NEE, FB, VMW, JNJ, AMZN, PG, DIS, SBUX, PFE, NSRGY, NVDA, GS, COST, Sold Out: AMGN, V, KO,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intuit Inc, Chubb, DocuSign Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Dow Inc, Amgen Inc, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q3, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abner+herrman+%26+brock+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,080 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 114,475 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,779 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,462 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 257,768 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $204.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 252.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 247,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 160.48%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $534.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 46.55%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.