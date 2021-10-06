Logo
Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intuit Inc, Chubb, Sells Dow Inc, Amgen Inc, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Intuit Inc, Chubb, DocuSign Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Dow Inc, Amgen Inc, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q3, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abner+herrman+%26+brock+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,080 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 114,475 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,779 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,462 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  5. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 257,768 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89%
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21. The stock is now traded at around $176.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $204.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 252.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $54.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 247,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 160.48%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $534.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 46.55%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC. Also check out:

1. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC keeps buying
