Spence Asset Management Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Adobe Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spence Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Spence Asset Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spence Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spence+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spence Asset Management
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 167,462 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.07%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 100,986 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,065 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 76,686 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  5. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 306,625 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 167,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $348.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 100,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 512.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spence Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Spence Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spence Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spence Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spence Asset Management keeps buying
