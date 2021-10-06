Spence Asset Management Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: SCHP, VTEB,

SCHP, VTEB, Added Positions: V, MA, APPS, IHI, VEEV, QQQ, TWLO, ISRG, ABNB, VIRT, TYL, ROKU, SHOP, CSGP, SPY, IGV, IPAY, AGG,

V, MA, APPS, IHI, VEEV, QQQ, TWLO, ISRG, ABNB, VIRT, TYL, ROKU, SHOP, CSGP, SPY, IGV, IPAY, AGG, Reduced Positions: ADBE, NOW, IDXX, MSFT, VNQ, JPS,

ADBE, NOW, IDXX, MSFT, VNQ, JPS, Sold Out: INOV, TDOC, EFA, ANSS, SCHB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Spence Asset Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spence Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spence+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 167,462 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.07% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 100,986 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,065 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 76,686 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 306,625 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58%

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 167,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $348.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 100,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 512.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4.