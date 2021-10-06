Spence Asset Management Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: SCHP, VTEB,
- Added Positions: V, MA, APPS, IHI, VEEV, QQQ, TWLO, ISRG, ABNB, VIRT, TYL, ROKU, SHOP, CSGP, SPY, IGV, IPAY, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, NOW, IDXX, MSFT, VNQ, JPS,
- Sold Out: INOV, TDOC, EFA, ANSS, SCHB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spence Asset Management
- Visa Inc (V) - 167,462 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.07%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 100,986 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,065 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 76,686 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 306,625 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58%
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 167,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $348.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 100,986 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Spence Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 512.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $37.78.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4.
