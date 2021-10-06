Logo
Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Square Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, BP PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, BP PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF, DTE Energy Co, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2021Q3, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neville+rodie+%26+shaw+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 734,080 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 92,984 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,831 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 194,075 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,836 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $239.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $405.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWSYF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $42, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $398.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 120.60%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $226.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.74 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $62.79.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.

Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Sold Out: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $31.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC. Also check out:

1. NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC keeps buying
