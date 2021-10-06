Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Square Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, BP PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: SQ, GNRC, VWSYF, CHD, LULU, OGN,

Added Positions: ACN, JPM, XLB, BXMT, DE, RDS.B, GS, RYT, ETN, ECL, WMT, LHX, VZ, MS, URI, TT, ET, ROP, NUE, MDT, FDX, EPD, DVN, CNI, BAC,

Reduced Positions: XOM, BP, MRK, UNP, CVX, PYPL, ON, XLY, GOOGL, NEE, JNJ, V, ZTS, PWR, HON, QCOM, GOOG, LRCX, BX, DIS, UNH, FB, PEP, ADP, KMB, DUK, NKE, XLF, CAT, KO, NXPI, ES, LIN, HUBB, CET, AMGN, MDLZ, DOW, SAM, CI, PNC, ITW, CL, COP, DD, WAB, UPS, ENB, TGT, SLB, RIO, HSIC,

Sold Out: XBI, DTE, RPM, TCEHY, VTRS, ARPO, DTM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Square Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, BP PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF, DTE Energy Co, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2021Q3, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 734,080 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 92,984 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,831 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 194,075 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,836 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $239.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $405.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $42, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $87.51, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $398.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 120.60%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $226.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.74 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $62.79.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $31.47.