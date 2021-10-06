Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys Intel Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sells Apple Inc

Added Positions: INTC, GD, PFE, INGR, LECO, STIP, UL, HII, IGSB, MRK, SHY, MSM, SPSB, TTE, CLX, VFC, BWZ, CHRW, EMN, ABC, PFG, OMC, MPW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Ingredion Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 183,684 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,955 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 109,055 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Intel Corp (INTC) - 120,762 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.63% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 33,267 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 120,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14. The stock is now traded at around $94.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $128.79 and $142.6, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $189.32 and $212.15, with an estimated average price of $202.43. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.