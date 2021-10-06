Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys Intel Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sells Apple Inc

- Added Positions: INTC, GD, PFE, INGR, LECO, STIP, UL, HII, IGSB, MRK, SHY, MSM, SPSB, TTE, CLX, VFC, BWZ, CHRW, EMN, ABC, PFG, OMC, MPW,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, RHI, BNS, SBUX, CMA, IEI, ISBC, RJF, SWKS,
For the details of Martin Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Martin Capital Partners, LLC
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 183,684 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,955 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 109,055 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 120,762 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.63%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 33,267 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 120,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14. The stock is now traded at around $94.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $128.79 and $142.6, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $189.32 and $212.15, with an estimated average price of $202.43. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.
