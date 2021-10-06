Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Equinix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Amgen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Equinix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bath, ME, based Investment company Bath Savings Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Equinix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Boeing Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bath Savings Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Bath Savings Trust Co owns 157 stocks with a total value of $865 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bath Savings Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bath+savings+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bath Savings Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,754 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 459,689 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 104,572 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 217,041 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 108,692 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $394.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 282.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in VF Corp by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bath Savings Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Bath Savings Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bath Savings Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bath Savings Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bath Savings Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider