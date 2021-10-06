Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Equinix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: SCHB, SCHG, UNH,

Bath, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Equinix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Boeing Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bath Savings Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Bath Savings Trust Co owns 157 stocks with a total value of $865 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,754 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 459,689 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 104,572 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Nike Inc (NKE) - 217,041 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 108,692 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $394.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 282.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in VF Corp by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.