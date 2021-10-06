Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Equinix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: SCHB, SCHG, UNH,
- Added Positions: VCSH, BSV, EQIX, ABT, VCIT, BR, MKC, GNRC, SYK, MA, NEE, GOOGL, DHR, DIS, TJX, SBUX, PG, PEP, FISV, EW, EL, COST, CHD, TIP, BRK.B, AMZN, VXUS, WSO, PYPL, PFF, VTV, ECL, AMT, HEI, JKHY, BAC, DG, CI, HSY, VOO, TRMB, SHW, ATO, VIG, PAYX, PSK, VUG, CVX, IJH, POOL, KO, ABBV, IBM, MDLZ, JNJ, RTX, VFC, VZ, ORLY, NOC, LLY, V, ULTA, BIV, CAT, BMY, OTIS, CARR, DOW, VTI, MRK, VXF, PM,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, BND, AAPL, INTU, NKE, MCD, IDXX, BF.B, ITW, INTC, ROST, QCOM, ISRG, GOOG, CL, CSCO, T, ACN, EFA, VCLT, VEEV, WMT, TD, TGT, VYM, RMD, BPOP, NVO, LOW, JPM, FNLC, DUK, D, COLM, BLK,
- Sold Out: AMGN, BA, WBA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,754 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 459,689 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 104,572 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 217,041 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 108,692 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $149.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $394.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 282.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $82.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in VF Corp by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.
