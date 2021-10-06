Logo
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mascoma Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owns 469 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mascoma+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 247,554 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,453 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 414,443 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 275,594 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 261,360 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
New Purchase: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 184,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $55.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.611300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 414,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 60,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $405.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.31 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $52.04.



