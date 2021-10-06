Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

New Purchases: FDRR, EMNT, JEPI, BGRN, GSST, CNRG, TIP, IFRA, VHT, CMCSA, LLY, HUM, CATC, V, AA, HTEC, LQD, MDY, CVS, HON, LMT, TRP, GWW, ABBV, CARR, EEMV, EFA, HDV, IWM, XT, AXP, CWST, CI, DHR, DE, CRM, TRV, WM, TSLA, OTIS, CIBR, EEM, IBB, IRBO, VYM, MMM, ABT, BLK, GD, GILD, KMB, UPS, VFC, RFI, NVG, GOOG, DOCU, ARNC, AOA, FCOM, GOVT, IBUY, ICLN, IDV, IHAK, APD, BMY, CAT, CVX, FDX, PAYX, PSA, RCL, SYK, TD, WMT, ANTM, WFC, IYC, PICK, SCZ, SPHD, XHE, AMT, ADI, BHB, BAX, CAC, C, NEE, GE, ITW, TT, KR, LH, MRK, MET, MCHP, NVDA, ORCL, SWK, SBUX, TSCO, TSN, USB, WY, MA, DAL, BX, AWK, PYPL, OKTA, FIXD, FLTB, GLD, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, ITOT, IWF, JCPB, JHMM, NOBL, VBK, VOT, VTI, XLF, XLK, XLP, ACN, ADBE, APH, NLY, AON, WTRG, AZN, TFC, BAC, BDX, BAM, BC, CSX, LUMN, SCHW, COP, GLW, DTE, DEO, DOV, DUK, EWBC, ETN, ENB, EXC, FFIV, GIS, GSK, HAL, ICE, IP, IRM, LRCX, LECO, LOGI, MGEE, MAR, MDT, VTRS, NGG, PDCO, O, ROK, STT, TROW, TGT, UHT, WBS, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, BFK, BR, AVGO, MACK, TCPC, PSX, NCLH, KEYS, IR, DOW, ZM, AIEQ, AOM, ARKK, CRBN, ESGU, FBT, FCTR, FENY, FNCL, GINN, IEFA, IEUR, ITA, IWP, IWR, JETS, JPHY, JSML, MLPX, PFF, QLTA, SLV, TAN, TDIV, VBR, VEU, VIS, VOX, XLRE, XLV, CB, AES, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AEP, AMAT, AVA, BP, BMO, BK, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CM, CERN, CLX, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DHI, D, ECL, ETR, EL, EXR, FE, F, HOG, HAS, PEAK, MLHR, HRC, HMC, INTU, K, SR, LOW, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MS, NCR, NRG, NM, OGE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PH, PBI, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RY, SLB, STX, SNA, SON, SCCO, SRCL, AVNW, RGR, TXN, UDR, WAB, WDC, WEC, XRX, ET, RDS.B, JHI, NZF, DFS, VMW, BIP, HZNP, SPLK, PANW, CWEN.A, CGC, BABA, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, APLE, TRU, MGP, CRON, GRWG, CNDT, VICI, WRAP, RUBY, TW, KTB, BIPC, DKNG, OGN, DTM, BAMR, AMLP, ARKQ, BND, BOTZ, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BWX, DEM, DES, DIA, DON, EFG, EFV, FREL, FVD, FXD, GDX, GIGB, GSG, IBHE, IEO, IEZ, IJJ, IWO, IWS, IXG, IYE, IYF, IYH, JPIB, KBE, LIT, MJ, NUMG, OEF, PAVE, SOXX, SPLG, VCR, VCSH, VSGX, VTV, VUG,

FDRR, EMNT, JEPI, BGRN, GSST, CNRG, TIP, IFRA, VHT, CMCSA, LLY, HUM, CATC, V, AA, HTEC, LQD, MDY, CVS, HON, LMT, TRP, GWW, ABBV, CARR, EEMV, EFA, HDV, IWM, XT, AXP, CWST, CI, DHR, DE, CRM, TRV, WM, TSLA, OTIS, CIBR, EEM, IBB, IRBO, VYM, MMM, ABT, BLK, GD, GILD, KMB, UPS, VFC, RFI, NVG, GOOG, DOCU, ARNC, AOA, FCOM, GOVT, IBUY, ICLN, IDV, IHAK, APD, BMY, CAT, CVX, FDX, PAYX, PSA, RCL, SYK, TD, WMT, ANTM, WFC, IYC, PICK, SCZ, SPHD, XHE, AMT, ADI, BHB, BAX, CAC, C, NEE, GE, ITW, TT, KR, LH, MRK, MET, MCHP, NVDA, ORCL, SWK, SBUX, TSCO, TSN, USB, WY, MA, DAL, BX, AWK, PYPL, OKTA, FIXD, FLTB, GLD, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, ITOT, IWF, JCPB, JHMM, NOBL, VBK, VOT, VTI, XLF, XLK, XLP, ACN, ADBE, APH, NLY, AON, WTRG, AZN, TFC, BAC, BDX, BAM, BC, CSX, LUMN, SCHW, COP, GLW, DTE, DEO, DOV, DUK, EWBC, ETN, ENB, EXC, FFIV, GIS, GSK, HAL, ICE, IP, IRM, LRCX, LECO, LOGI, MGEE, MAR, MDT, VTRS, NGG, PDCO, O, ROK, STT, TROW, TGT, UHT, WBS, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, BFK, BR, AVGO, MACK, TCPC, PSX, NCLH, KEYS, IR, DOW, ZM, AIEQ, AOM, ARKK, CRBN, ESGU, FBT, FCTR, FENY, FNCL, GINN, IEFA, IEUR, ITA, IWP, IWR, JETS, JPHY, JSML, MLPX, PFF, QLTA, SLV, TAN, TDIV, VBR, VEU, VIS, VOX, XLRE, XLV, CB, AES, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AEP, AMAT, AVA, BP, BMO, BK, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CM, CERN, CLX, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DHI, D, ECL, ETR, EL, EXR, FE, F, HOG, HAS, PEAK, MLHR, HRC, HMC, INTU, K, SR, LOW, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MS, NCR, NRG, NM, OGE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PH, PBI, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RY, SLB, STX, SNA, SON, SCCO, SRCL, AVNW, RGR, TXN, UDR, WAB, WDC, WEC, XRX, ET, RDS.B, JHI, NZF, DFS, VMW, BIP, HZNP, SPLK, PANW, CWEN.A, CGC, BABA, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, APLE, TRU, MGP, CRON, GRWG, CNDT, VICI, WRAP, RUBY, TW, KTB, BIPC, DKNG, OGN, DTM, BAMR, AMLP, ARKQ, BND, BOTZ, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BWX, DEM, DES, DIA, DON, EFG, EFV, FREL, FVD, FXD, GDX, GIGB, GSG, IBHE, IEO, IEZ, IJJ, IWO, IWS, IXG, IYE, IYF, IYH, JPIB, KBE, LIT, MJ, NUMG, OEF, PAVE, SOXX, SPLG, VCR, VCSH, VSGX, VTV, VUG, Added Positions: JPST, IHI, STIP, IVV, DSI, IUSG, QQQ, GSIE, VIG, VEA, AGG, FHLC, IGSB, VGT, FIW, SUSB, UNP, SHYG, DVY, SPY, ESML, ESGD, EAGG, AAPL, PZA, QUAL, FTEC, PFE, MSFT, IWD, ESGV, AOR, MCD, VNQ, XAR, VWO, ESGE, CSCO,

JPST, IHI, STIP, IVV, DSI, IUSG, QQQ, GSIE, VIG, VEA, AGG, FHLC, IGSB, VGT, FIW, SUSB, UNP, SHYG, DVY, SPY, ESML, ESGD, EAGG, AAPL, PZA, QUAL, FTEC, PFE, MSFT, IWD, ESGV, AOR, MCD, VNQ, XAR, VWO, ESGE, CSCO, Reduced Positions: KOMP, USMV, T, SPEM, SKYY, IUSV, IJR, COST, AMGN, BA, IEMG, DGRO, ICSH, JNJ, FUTY, EFAV, PG, LQDH, FB, UNH, IBM, HD, AMZN,

KOMP, USMV, T, SPEM, SKYY, IUSV, IJR, COST, AMGN, BA, IEMG, DGRO, ICSH, JNJ, FUTY, EFAV, PG, LQDH, FB, UNH, IBM, HD, AMZN, Sold Out: GNR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owns 469 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mascoma+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 247,554 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,453 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 414,443 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 275,594 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 261,360 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 184,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $55.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.611300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 414,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 60,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $405.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.31 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $52.04.