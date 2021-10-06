Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, AT&T Inc, SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

- New Purchases: FDRR, EMNT, JEPI, BGRN, GSST, CNRG, TIP, IFRA, VHT, CMCSA, LLY, HUM, CATC, V, AA, HTEC, LQD, MDY, CVS, HON, LMT, TRP, GWW, ABBV, CARR, EEMV, EFA, HDV, IWM, XT, AXP, CWST, CI, DHR, DE, CRM, TRV, WM, TSLA, OTIS, CIBR, EEM, IBB, IRBO, VYM, MMM, ABT, BLK, GD, GILD, KMB, UPS, VFC, RFI, NVG, GOOG, DOCU, ARNC, AOA, FCOM, GOVT, IBUY, ICLN, IDV, IHAK, APD, BMY, CAT, CVX, FDX, PAYX, PSA, RCL, SYK, TD, WMT, ANTM, WFC, IYC, PICK, SCZ, SPHD, XHE, AMT, ADI, BHB, BAX, CAC, C, NEE, GE, ITW, TT, KR, LH, MRK, MET, MCHP, NVDA, ORCL, SWK, SBUX, TSCO, TSN, USB, WY, MA, DAL, BX, AWK, PYPL, OKTA, FIXD, FLTB, GLD, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, ITOT, IWF, JCPB, JHMM, NOBL, VBK, VOT, VTI, XLF, XLK, XLP, ACN, ADBE, APH, NLY, AON, WTRG, AZN, TFC, BAC, BDX, BAM, BC, CSX, LUMN, SCHW, COP, GLW, DTE, DEO, DOV, DUK, EWBC, ETN, ENB, EXC, FFIV, GIS, GSK, HAL, ICE, IP, IRM, LRCX, LECO, LOGI, MGEE, MAR, MDT, VTRS, NGG, PDCO, O, ROK, STT, TROW, TGT, UHT, WBS, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, BFK, BR, AVGO, MACK, TCPC, PSX, NCLH, KEYS, IR, DOW, ZM, AIEQ, AOM, ARKK, CRBN, ESGU, FBT, FCTR, FENY, FNCL, GINN, IEFA, IEUR, ITA, IWP, IWR, JETS, JPHY, JSML, MLPX, PFF, QLTA, SLV, TAN, TDIV, VBR, VEU, VIS, VOX, XLRE, XLV, CB, AES, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AEP, AMAT, AVA, BP, BMO, BK, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CM, CERN, CLX, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DHI, D, ECL, ETR, EL, EXR, FE, F, HOG, HAS, PEAK, MLHR, HRC, HMC, INTU, K, SR, LOW, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MS, NCR, NRG, NM, OGE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PH, PBI, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RY, SLB, STX, SNA, SON, SCCO, SRCL, AVNW, RGR, TXN, UDR, WAB, WDC, WEC, XRX, ET, RDS.B, JHI, NZF, DFS, VMW, BIP, HZNP, SPLK, PANW, CWEN.A, CGC, BABA, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, APLE, TRU, MGP, CRON, GRWG, CNDT, VICI, WRAP, RUBY, TW, KTB, BIPC, DKNG, OGN, DTM, BAMR, AMLP, ARKQ, BND, BOTZ, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BWX, DEM, DES, DIA, DON, EFG, EFV, FREL, FVD, FXD, GDX, GIGB, GSG, IBHE, IEO, IEZ, IJJ, IWO, IWS, IXG, IYE, IYF, IYH, JPIB, KBE, LIT, MJ, NUMG, OEF, PAVE, SOXX, SPLG, VCR, VCSH, VSGX, VTV, VUG,
- Added Positions: JPST, IHI, STIP, IVV, DSI, IUSG, QQQ, GSIE, VIG, VEA, AGG, FHLC, IGSB, VGT, FIW, SUSB, UNP, SHYG, DVY, SPY, ESML, ESGD, EAGG, AAPL, PZA, QUAL, FTEC, PFE, MSFT, IWD, ESGV, AOR, MCD, VNQ, XAR, VWO, ESGE, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: KOMP, USMV, T, SPEM, SKYY, IUSV, IJR, COST, AMGN, BA, IEMG, DGRO, ICSH, JNJ, FUTY, EFAV, PG, LQDH, FB, UNH, IBM, HD, AMZN,
- Sold Out: GNR,
For the details of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mascoma+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 247,554 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,453 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 414,443 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 275,594 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 261,360 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 184,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 19,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 22,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $55.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.611300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 414,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 60,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $405.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.31 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $52.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mascoma Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment