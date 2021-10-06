Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys MP Materials Corp, Baozun Inc, Sells VanEck Vietnam ETF, Coupa Software Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: MP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MP Materials Corp, Baozun Inc, sells VanEck Vietnam ETF, Coupa Software Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 254,795 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 69,248 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 209,793 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 547,815 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 209,358 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 151,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 105.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 259,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vietnam ETF. The sale prices were between $18.73 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $19.66.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.12.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.