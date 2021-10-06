Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys MP Materials Corp, Baozun Inc, Sells VanEck Vietnam ETF, Coupa Software Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: MP,
- Added Positions: BZUN, GT, BSV, IWM, DDOG, NWL, WM, VXUS, RCL, STZ, DIS, SPLK, ABBV, RUN, BAC, EEM, EMR, XLNX, AAPL, BDJ, PGX, GSK, MSFT, VZ, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XLF, EWG,
- Sold Out: VNM, COUP, LXRX, HD, IWF,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 254,795 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 69,248 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 209,793 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 547,815 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 209,358 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 151,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 105.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 259,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vietnam ETF. The sale prices were between $18.73 and $20.89, with an estimated average price of $19.66.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.Sold Out: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.12.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.
