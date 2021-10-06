Logo
Private Trust Co Na Buys Accenture PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Private Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Intuit Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, General Electric Co, Vanguard Total International Stock, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q3, Private Trust Co Na owns 386 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,499 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,807 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,932 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,401 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 90,387 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $194.96, with an estimated average price of $189.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 100.68%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 350.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 152.74%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $534.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $449.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.



