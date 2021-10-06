Private Trust Co Na Buys Accenture PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, General Electric Co

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Accenture PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Intuit Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, General Electric Co, Vanguard Total International Stock, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q3, Private Trust Co Na owns 386 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,499 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,807 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,932 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,401 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 90,387 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $194.96, with an estimated average price of $189.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 100.68%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 350.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 152.74%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $534.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $449.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.