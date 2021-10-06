Private Trust Co Na Buys Accenture PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: BLL, FAST, ATVI, MCK, USBPM.PFD, BSCN, CIBR, RGI, WTRG, DOV, ALSN, ABC, CTSH,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, ACN, AZN, INTU, MSFT, COST, BRK.B, ORCL, EW, INTC, UPS, BA, V, CL, NEE, HD, JNJ, FB, ADBE, MA, NOW, KO, MCD, NFLX, PFE, CRM, DIS, WFC, BK, BMY, EFA, IEFA, CVX, DE, AME, GRMN, ICUI, JPM, CHIQ, MMM, ABT, BDX, FDX, F, MDT, TGT, RTX, ABBV, IWP, MINT, VO, CB, CVS, CSCO, STZ, CMI, EA, HON, PG, QCOM, RSG, UNH, AVGO, GM, IBB, IEMG, SPTM, SPYG, SRLN, USHY, PLD, MO, AXP, AMGN, ADI, ADM, AJG, AVY, CLX, CMCSA, CAG, COP, GLW, DHI, DLR, D, DUK, ETN, EMR, XOM, GD, HSY, IDXX, KMB, MCHP, NVS, NUE, O, REGN, ROK, POOL, TRV, SBUX, UL, UNP, WBA, PM, TSLA, KMI, PANW, BSCM, DGRO, IUSV, SHY, XLU, AEP, AIG, TFC, CSL, CAT, CI, CSGP, DEO, ENB, EXPD, GILD, HBAN, ICE, MAR, MU, MS, NFG, PPL, RDS.A, SO, WPC, MRAAY, NXPI, PSX, KHC, FTV, BOND, EWJ, EWS, EWU, FIXD, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, VZ, VTI, APD, BABA, AGG, PAYX, ET, BAC, VOO, SHW, EEM, TXN, ASH, PEP, GOVT, USMV, CMG, VBR, BX, TMO, VB, LOW, DHR, ED, FIS, MRK, SPHD, SWKS, VTWO, PEG, TSCO, WM, WEC, XLNX, VMW, DG, PNCPP.PFD, T, EWC, EWN, EWQ, INDA, SCHD, ASML, FISV, GSK, GS, BF.B, NSC, MDLZ, ECL, LLY, AMT, LH, A, MET, AMD, EADSY, ESE, DTE, CME, ESGU, FRC, CNC, COF, CCMP, CSX, MDYG, BRO, SDY, BIIB, APH, DOX, IP, NDAQ, PKI, ROP, MMC, LUV, TROW, TTEK, KEY, TTC, JBHT, SSNC, TT, ITW, BR, EXC, LULU, G, EFX, AWK, LVMUY, EPR,
- Sold Out: ALXN, GE, VT, VXUS, MTZ, PXD, RF, LYB, WFCPO.PFD, RPM, VLO, DTM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,499 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,807 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,932 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,401 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 90,387 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $194.96, with an estimated average price of $189.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 100.68%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $325.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 350.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 152.74%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $534.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $449.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.
