Evensky & Katz LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: AOM,
- Added Positions: ITOT, JPST, AGG, CORP, IJJ, IDEV, IEMG, TFI, IJS, VEA, CAPE, ISTB, SHM, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, IGSB, IWV, BSV, SCHZ, VTI, SPHQ, SLYV, SPTM, SCHF, VOX, QQQ, IVV, VOE, SPY, SCHE, IJH, SCHX, DFAT, IWF, PFIG, MDY, IVW, SCHM, SPDW, SPEM, MUB, VIOV, IWP, IWM,
- Sold Out: FEZ, AVUV, VT,
For the details of Evensky & Katz LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evensky+%26+katz+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evensky & Katz LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,056,050 shares, 22.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 457,639 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 748,164 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 541,203 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E (JHMD) - 1,312,701 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $45.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 481,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1.Sold Out: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evensky & Katz LLC. Also check out:
1. Evensky & Katz LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evensky & Katz LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evensky & Katz LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evensky & Katz LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment