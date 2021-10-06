Evensky & Katz LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: AOM,

Coral Gables, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evensky & Katz LLC. As of 2021Q3, Evensky & Katz LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $957 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evensky & Katz LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evensky+%26+katz+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,056,050 shares, 22.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 457,639 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 748,164 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 541,203 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E (JHMD) - 1,312,701 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $45.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 481,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 98.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01.

Evensky & Katz LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.