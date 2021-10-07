Logo
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Que

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Moderna Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2021Q3, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+p+slaughter+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 277,344 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 414,622 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
  3. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 164,096 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 244,370 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69%
  5. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME) - 75,236 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 277,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 164,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $84.99 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.87. The stock is now traded at around $88.576900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 75,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.436100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $34, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 64,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 234.84%. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 74,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 77.21%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $224.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $132.62 and $141.4, with an estimated average price of $137.14. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 87,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 70,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 102,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.62%. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 39,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 64.22%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 5,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 87.96%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 2,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 30.78%. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 69,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 22.36%. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 63,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 27,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. Also check out:

1. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc keeps buying
insider

insider