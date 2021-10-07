Logo
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, SLANG Worldwide Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navigation+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 86,312 shares, 82.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 9,847 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) - 14,450 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.54%
  4. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 13,849 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,104 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.16%. The holding were 86,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 9,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 13,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SLANG Worldwide Inc (SLGWF)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SLANG Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.12 and $0.22, with an estimated average price of $0.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 128,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $264.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $267.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.08 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $109.19.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $75.82 and $100.43, with an estimated average price of $86.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying

insider