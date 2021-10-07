Logo
First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Comerica Inc, Sells Intrusion Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company First Dallas Securities Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Comerica Inc, General Motors Co, Callaway Golf Co, sells Intrusion Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo, Merck Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Dallas Securities Inc.. As of 2021Q3, First Dallas Securities Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+dallas+securities+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Dallas Securities Inc.
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 12,932 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
  2. General Motors Co (GM) - 91,987 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96%
  3. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 153,106 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
  4. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 80,038 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 58,785 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 42,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 34,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 233.65%. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 80.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 68,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Intrusion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $5.73.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Cricut Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54.

Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $41.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Dallas Securities Inc.. Also check out:

1. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Dallas Securities Inc. keeps buying


insider