First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Comerica Inc, Sells Intrusion Inc, AT&T Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: PFE, WIRE, CMA, ELY, WSM, ABNB, SLB, AEO, CAL, MCD, NYCB,
- Added Positions: GM, ETD, AAPL, CBRL, MSFT, XEL, FB, FDX, DB, UPS, WHR, JWN, SAVE, FCX, SIX, XOM, TMHC, HD, JPM, QCOM, ABBV, UPLD, CAT, PEP, CB, IBM, BLDR, VZ, BAC, CFR, CSCO, LUV, BMY, UBER, CNK, GMRE, CVX, C,
- Reduced Positions: TPL, T, WFC, MRK, CMC, XRX, GDRX, SCHW, MRNA, CLF, NCLH, CCS, IP, WMT, ADT, DIS, GLD, PG, ON, BA, KHC, GEO, JNJ, TGT, DOW, RHP, GS, KO, RTX, URI, MDT, MTDR, DUK, TSM, ADM, ENLC, DKNG, ET, PYPL, TBK, LOW, STKL,
- Sold Out: INTZ, LMT, TRIP, CRCT, SPR, STNG, MSB,
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 12,932 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 91,987 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 153,106 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 80,038 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 58,785 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 42,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 34,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.7 and $194.46, with an estimated average price of $169.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
First Dallas Securities Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $167.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 233.65%. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 80.41%. The purchase prices were between $133.13 and $149.49, with an estimated average price of $140.23. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 68,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
First Dallas Securities Inc. added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Intrusion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $5.73.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Cricut Inc (CRCT)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Cricut Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $32.54.Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $16.76.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
First Dallas Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $41.91.
