Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Callaway Golf Co, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: AEO, CYBR, JEF, TSEM, AIG, TXRH, X, DASH, WSM, CMA, FANG, BABA, TRN, ZUO, OGN, IJR, GOGO, GROW,
- Added Positions: ELY, TPL, CLF, SAVE, EXP, CMC, MTDR, CNK, ABNB, TMHC, GM, VSTO, WIRE, RVLV, LUB, SM, MRNA, BLDR, MU, NCLH, TPX, DB, SIMO, BYD, FCX, SLB, ON, RH, DKNG, SNAP, NCR, TBK, PRTS, BRBR, SWKS, KE, CRCT, BC, HTH, BERY, DXYN, ETD, SCVL, DLTH, AZEK, HA, ACHC, UPLD, PFE, EAT, GSHD, INMD, OC, TWLO, WOLF, GPK, ASO, MSFT, EYE, FOSL, PXD, STKL, WHR, AAPL, FB, NMIH, CRMT, OKE, AMZN, LEGOU, CAT, XOM, LLY, KLIC, PYPL, TXN, BRK.B, CVX, JNJ, FDX, STRS, UNP, CB, HD, WMT, COP, GS, LOW, PEP, PB, LEGO, HMN, ABBV, MSGM, BAC, CVLG, CULP, HRB, IBM, MDT, TIPT, PANW, FFWM, SQ, DXCM, HOFT, SBUX, WHG, ORN, RSSS, SFM, GOOG, ICHR, OAS, AMAT, BANF, BSET, BA, COST, DLA, ISRG, NVDA, QCOM, SHW, WLL, FRG, IBTX, TMST, ACA, HPK, MMM, CRK, ENLC, F, IP, JPM, NVAX, PG, SO, SYNA, GEO, VZ, CSCO, C, DUK, EPD, HON, MCD, RIG, EBAY, DAL, NXPI, APO, GMRE, DOW, EWJ, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: GDRX, SCHW, SPR, UBER, TRIP, SBH, JWN, CBRL, BMY, TGT, T, TM, HBB, MRK, UPS, LAWS, CCS, ADT, NKE, TSM, KHC, STNG, DIS, GLD, IWO, BX, TSN, LUV, HALL, RHP, DVN, DHI, ADM, URI, GOOGL, ABT,
- Sold Out: NLS, FIVN, USCR, NVCR, VRM, CNX, RMBS, WTRH, WFC, LOGI, SWBI, FOR, GNRC, MRTN, LEN, GLW, CWB, AMGN, EQX, VRAY, DIN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hodges Capital Management Inc.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 49,032 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.77%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,262,832 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.75%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,835,266 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.76%
- Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 886,546 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16%
- Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 246,741 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.49%
Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 599,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.62 and $170, with an estimated average price of $152. The stock is now traded at around $159.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 231,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 265,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 108,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 9635.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,146,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 49,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 86.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,835,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 132.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,094,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 89.49%. The purchase prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 246,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,262,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.86.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.Sold Out: (USCR)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.
