Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Callaway Golf Co, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hodges Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Callaway Golf Co, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, TripAdvisor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hodges+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hodges Capital Management Inc.
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 49,032 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.77%
  2. Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,262,832 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.75%
  3. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,835,266 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.76%
  4. Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 886,546 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16%
  5. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 246,741 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.49%
New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 599,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.62 and $170, with an estimated average price of $152. The stock is now traded at around $159.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 231,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 265,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 108,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 9635.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,146,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 49,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 86.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,835,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 132.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,094,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 89.49%. The purchase prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 246,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,262,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Sold Out: (USCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hodges Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hodges Capital Management Inc. keeps buying
