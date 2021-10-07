Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Callaway Golf Co, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

New Purchases: AEO, CYBR, JEF, TSEM, AIG, TXRH, X, DASH, WSM, CMA, FANG, BABA, TRN, ZUO, OGN, IJR, GOGO, GROW,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Callaway Golf Co, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, TripAdvisor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hodges Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 49,032 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.77% Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 1,262,832 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.75% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,835,266 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.76% Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 886,546 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 246,741 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.49%

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 599,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.62 and $170, with an estimated average price of $152. The stock is now traded at around $159.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 70,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.01 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 231,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 265,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 108,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $92.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 9635.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,146,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 49,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 86.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,835,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 132.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,094,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 89.49%. The purchase prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 246,741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,262,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.