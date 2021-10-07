RVW Wealth, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Twilio Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

New Purchases: AVUS, OGIG, IBDO, AVDE, IBDQ, IBDP, IBDN, TILT, QDEF, XITK, NULG, IBDM, RWL, JPME, IBDR, PFFD, QSY, HYGV, BSCO, MRNA, AVEM, BSCN, IQDF, D, IBDS, BSCP, ESG, DFAX, DFAI, NUMV, VOO, VGT, VB, XOM, SOXX, HD, JNJ, OMC, HNHAF, FCHS, CVX, NUMG, AFDG, TLOFF, IEMG, INND, FUNFF, GBTC, BFOR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, sells Twilio Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RVW Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RVW Wealth, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 492,430 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 693,719 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 478,962 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 592,622 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 256,829 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 478,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 571,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 956,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 408,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 990,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 938,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 96.92%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 148.45%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.86.