RVW Wealth, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Twilio Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

RVW Wealth, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Twilio Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RVW Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, sells Twilio Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RVW Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, RVW Wealth, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RVW Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rvw+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RVW Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 492,430 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 693,719 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  3. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 478,962 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 592,622 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 256,829 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 478,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 571,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 956,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 408,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 990,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 938,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 96.92%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 148.45%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52.

Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.97 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of RVW Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. RVW Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RVW Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RVW Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RVW Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider