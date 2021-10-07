Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Comcast Corp, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Comcast Corp, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Comcast Corp, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp, QuantGate Systems Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advantage, Inc.
  1. ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 554,992 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  2. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 466,536 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 104,317 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 299,086 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 139,146 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $65.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 303,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp (PRXTF)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.35, with an estimated average price of $0.29. The stock is now traded at around $0.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: QuantGate Systems Inc (QGSI)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in QuantGate Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.04 and $0.25, with an estimated average price of $0.12. The stock is now traded at around $0.173250. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Reduced: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 139,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 48.69%. The sale prices were between $151.12 and $160.75, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 42,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.1%. The sale prices were between $97.25 and $102.8, with an estimated average price of $100.35. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 144,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Advantage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Advantage, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider