Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Comcast Corp, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Comcast Corp, Pure Extracts Technologies Corp, QuantGate Systems Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 554,992 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 466,536 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 104,317 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 299,086 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 139,146 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11%

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $65.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 303,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.35, with an estimated average price of $0.29. The stock is now traded at around $0.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in QuantGate Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.04 and $0.25, with an estimated average price of $0.12. The stock is now traded at around $0.173250. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 139,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 48.69%. The sale prices were between $151.12 and $160.75, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 42,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.1%. The sale prices were between $97.25 and $102.8, with an estimated average price of $100.35. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 144,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.