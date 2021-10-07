Newman & Schimel, LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: SPLG, TSLA,

SPLG, TSLA, Added Positions: ISTB, VOO, ITOT, VUG, SCHB, SCHX, IVV, SCHD, VO, EEM, SPDW, IBM,

ISTB, VOO, ITOT, VUG, SCHB, SCHX, IVV, SCHD, VO, EEM, SPDW, IBM, Reduced Positions: IXUS, VXUS, HCKT, SCHG, DIS, SCHF, BA, SCHM, VTV,

IXUS, VXUS, HCKT, SCHG, DIS, SCHF, BA, SCHM, VTV, Sold Out: IAU, JNJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman & Schimel, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Newman & Schimel, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 477,172 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,676 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 191,000 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 178,632 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 223,311 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34%

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $782.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 223,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 142.09%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 68.06%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $436.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $240.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newman & Schimel, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Newman & Schimel, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65.