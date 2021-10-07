Logo
Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Schlumberger, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Anderson Hoagland & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Schlumberger, D.R. Horton Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2021Q3, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 113 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anderson+hoagland+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,076,971 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,666 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,354 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 568,624 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $100.425200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 248,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $100.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.764300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.42 and $114.87, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $110.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 133,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.436100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $102.91, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $98.356100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 88,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 121.70%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $290.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 93.15%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 7,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 29,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.79%. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 26,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO. Also check out:

1. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO keeps buying
insider