Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Schlumberger, D.R. Horton Inc

- New Purchases: VFVA, VFMF, VFLQ, VFMO, VFMV, JMST, SOFI, SOFI, REGN, MLI, GSEW, VTEB, SPSB,
- Added Positions: FISV, SCHP, AON, VTIP, MTUM, JPST, VSS, VEA, KRE, USMV, ATVI, EEMV, EFAV, INTC, RIO, VLUE, LUV, PZA, BRK.B, XBI, FLRN, DG, TBBK, MET, SCHZ, PNC, POST, CNC, COF, PWR, OSK,
- Reduced Positions: SLB, VO, GBIL, DHI, AMZN, GIM, FLOT, MUB, SUB, UNP, JPM, VTI, AAPL, VGK, CCI, VCSH, SNA, NVDA, PYPL, SCHO, ASML, NXPI, ILMN, TTWO, IDXX, CMCSA, DE, C, UPS, DIS, QCOM, CHWY, VT, MGA, BHP, INGR, SNPS,
- Sold Out: TSM, VCIT, BAM,
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,076,971 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,666 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,354 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 568,624 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $100.425200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 248,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $100.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.764300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.42 and $114.87, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $110.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 133,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.436100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $102.91, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $98.356100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 88,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 121.70%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $290.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17.Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 93.15%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 7,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 29,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.79%. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 26,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.
