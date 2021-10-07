Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Schlumberger, D.R. Horton Inc

New Purchases: VFVA, VFMF, VFLQ, VFMO, VFMV, JMST, SOFI, SOFI, REGN, MLI, GSEW, VTEB, SPSB,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Schlumberger, D.R. Horton Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2021Q3, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 113 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,076,971 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,666 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,900 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,354 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 568,624 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $101.36, with an estimated average price of $98.34. The stock is now traded at around $100.425200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 248,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $100.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.764300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.42 and $114.87, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $110.676000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 133,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.436100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $102.91, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $98.356100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 88,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 72,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 121.70%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $290.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $280.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.41 and $95.95, with an estimated average price of $95.29.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $47.88 and $57.38, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 93.15%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 7,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 29,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Anderson Hoagland & Co reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.79%. The sale prices were between $50.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Anderson Hoagland & Co still held 26,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.