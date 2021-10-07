Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells CME Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: CMG, TSLA,
- Added Positions: QCOM, IFF, CVX, XOM, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CSCO, MSFT, PM, SYK, KO, KMB, INTU, INTC, SYY, CAT, GD, SBUX, BRK.B, IBM, AMAT, GOOG, PG, MRK, MMM, GOOGL, GILD, AJG, LH, K, GSK, BMY, TGT, AMGN, AMZN,
- Sold Out: CME, D6XV, TMQ,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,774 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,874 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 135,416 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 191,803 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,825 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1833.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $782.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 133.24%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.Sold Out: WildBrain Ltd (D6XV)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in WildBrain Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.83.Sold Out: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $2.09.
