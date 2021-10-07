Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells CME Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sysco Corp

New Purchases: CMG, TSLA,

CMG, TSLA, Added Positions: QCOM, IFF, CVX, XOM, UNP,

QCOM, IFF, CVX, XOM, UNP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CSCO, MSFT, PM, SYK, KO, KMB, INTU, INTC, SYY, CAT, GD, SBUX, BRK.B, IBM, AMAT, GOOG, PG, MRK, MMM, GOOGL, GILD, AJG, LH, K, GSK, BMY, TGT, AMGN, AMZN,

AAPL, CSCO, MSFT, PM, SYK, KO, KMB, INTU, INTC, SYY, CAT, GD, SBUX, BRK.B, IBM, AMAT, GOOG, PG, MRK, MMM, GOOGL, GILD, AJG, LH, K, GSK, BMY, TGT, AMGN, AMZN, Sold Out: CME, D6XV, TMQ,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Tesla Inc, sells CME Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sysco Corp, WildBrain, Trilogy Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,774 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,874 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 135,416 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Intel Corp (INTC) - 191,803 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,825 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1833.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $782.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 133.24%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in WildBrain Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.83.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $2.09.