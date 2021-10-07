Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, DexCom Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

- New Purchases: SPGI, STX, APD, TSLA,
- Added Positions: CRM, GOOG, KMX, V, CNC, NFLX, AZO, ADBE, SBUX, SPG, CVS, JPM, MSFT, HD, DIS, AMZN, IBM, MPW, FRC, CSCO, MA, O, NKE, AQUA, ENPH, SQM, ALLY, IBN, TDOC, MSCI, XYL, VMC, AZEK, AY, AZRE,
- Reduced Positions: DHI, EVA, HASI, SEDG, EQIX, C, TXN, CHD, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: GILD, DXCM, REGN, BE, ACN, XOM,
For the details of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to

These are the top 5 holdings of Vancity Investment Management Ltd
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,723 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,165 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,701 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.01%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 99,409 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.43%
- Visa Inc (V) - 115,503 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43%
Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $427.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 36,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 83,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $260.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $782.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 144.43%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $275.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 99,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2747.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 13,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.24 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $133. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 183,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 115,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Centene Corp (CNC)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Centene Corp by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 235,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $639.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.
