Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, DexCom Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, DexCom Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vancity Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, CarMax Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, DexCom Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Enviva Partners LP, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vancity Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Vancity Investment Management Ltd owns 60 stocks with a total value of $782 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vancity+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vancity Investment Management Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,723 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,165 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,701 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.01%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 99,409 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.43%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 115,503 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.43%
New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $427.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 36,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 83,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $260.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $782.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 144.43%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $275.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 99,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2747.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 13,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.24 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $133. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 183,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 115,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Centene Corp by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $63.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 235,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $639.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vancity Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vancity Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider