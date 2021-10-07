Logo
Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VF Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Sony Group Corp, Deere, U.S. Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VF Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Sony Group Corp, Deere, U.S. Bancorp, Honeywell International Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,279,552 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,906,756 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,246,451 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  4. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 1,080,322 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  5. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,940,526 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 301,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $247.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 107.08%. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,096,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 2856.07%. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 60,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 467.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd by 146.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $31.56, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 213.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.37 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.98.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $138.12 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $143.32.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66.

Sold Out: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TRMLF)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tourmaline Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $28.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
