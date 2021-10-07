Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VF Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Sony Group Corp, Deere, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: VFC, TXN, LMT, OGN, QSR, V, SBUX, MSFT, MCD, PLD, HD, OVV, KO, CVX, CMS, GOLD, AAPL, T,

Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, VF Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Sony Group Corp, Deere, U.S. Bancorp, Honeywell International Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,279,552 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,906,756 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,246,451 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 1,080,322 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,940,526 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 301,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $247.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $293.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 107.08%. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,096,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 2856.07%. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 60,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 467.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd by 146.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $31.56, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 213.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.37 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $28.98.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $138.12 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $143.32.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tourmaline Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $28.24.