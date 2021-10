State of Alaska, Department of Revenue Buys Moderna Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Sells , , IAC/InterActiveCorp

Juneau, AK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Texas Pacific Land Corp, McAfee Corp, Match Group Inc, sells , , IAC/InterActiveCorp, GameStop Corp, MicroStrategy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue. As of 2021Q3, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue owns 1635 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,707,661 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,293,419 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 79,293 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Facebook Inc (FB) - 520,111 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,938 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 140,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64. The stock is now traded at around $1162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.47 and $112.33, with an estimated average price of $104.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $309.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 352.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 410,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 66.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 99,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 440.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $41.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 143,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 530.36%. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $130.46, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 44.04%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $166.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 82,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $167.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.