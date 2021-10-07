Logo
3 Stocks Growing Free Cash Flow Fast

These companies have strong potential to keep growing through the years

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 07, 2021

Summary

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Tyson Foods Inc and Cognex Corp have seen their free cash flow grow notably in recent years.
  • Their businesses should be flexible enough to continue to support the development of projects and return cash to shareholders.
  • Wall Street has issued positive ratings for these stocks.
Article's Main Image

If you are screening the market for investment opportunities among U.S.-listed equities, you may want to consider the stocks listed below, as they have seen their free cash flow increase notably over recent years. As a result, these businesses should be flexible enough to continue to support the development of projects and return cash to shareholders.

Furthermore, Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended positive ratings for these stocks, meaning that their share prices are expected to improve in the months ahead.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc

The first company that investors may want to consider is IDEXX Laboratories Inc (

IDXX, Financial), a Westbrook, Maine-based manufacturer of diagnostics for testing companion animals, livestock, poultry as well as water and foods such as dairy. The products are sold to labs and veterinary labs all over the world.

The company has seen its free cash flow per share increase by 15.9% per year over the last 10 years, by 24.10% per year over the last five years and by 89.80% over the last 12 months.

Analysts estimate that the company will keep growing its earnings per share (EPS) by 24.70% this year, by 12.10% in 2022 and by 19.90% per year over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of October, the stock has four strong buys, two buys, three holds and only one underperform rating for an average target price of $770 per share, reflecting a 24.8% upside from Wednesday's closing price of $617.17 per share.

1446115495353782272.png

The share price has risen by nearly 57% over the past year through Wednesday for a market capitalization of $52.51 billion and a 52-week range of $385.81 to $706.95.

Tyson Foods Inc

The second company that investors may want to consider is Tyson Foods Inc (

TSN, Financial), a Springdale, Arkansas-based global food company offering beef, chicken and pork as well as processed, fresh and refrigerated food products to retailers and wholesalers.

The company has seen its free cash flow per share increase by 16.50% per year over the last 10 years, by 5.10% per year over the last five years and by 7.40% over the last 12 months.

Analysts estimate that the company's EPS will increase by 34.40% this year, drop 10.30% in 2022 and increase by 7.50% per year over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of October, the stock has four strong buys, seven buys and five hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $86.50 per share, which reflects a 10% upside from the share price of $78.62 at market close on Wednesday.

1446115498465955840.png

The share price has risen by 33.3% over the past year through Wednesday for a market capitalization of $28.68 billion and a 52-week range of $55.82 to $82.45.

Cognex Corp

The third company that investors may want to consider is Cognex Corp (

CGNX, Financial), a Natick, Massachusetts-based provider of machine vision products for manufacturing and distribution industries worldwide.

The company has seen its free cash flow per share increase by 13.20% per year over the last 10 years, by 15.50% per year over the last five years and by 79.70% over the last 12 months.

Analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by 45.90% this year, by 20.80% in 2022 and by 15% per year over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of October, the stock has one strong buy, four buys, six holds and one underperform recommendation rating for an average target price of $92.57, reflecting a nearly 14.6% upside from Wednesday’s closing price of $80.80 per share.

1446115500043014144.png

The share price has risen by 18.2% over the past year through Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of $14.28 billion and a 52-week range of $64.23 to $101.82.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
