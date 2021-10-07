O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: SPTI, VGK, VT, PAYX, PFE, TSLA, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paychex Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells , iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 957,516 shares, 33.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 761,469 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 201,581 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 506,207 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 383,012 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64%

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 506,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.826000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $786.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 85.32%. The sale prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.96%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 15,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.67%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 2,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.28%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 86 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 97.83%. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2798.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 2,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.