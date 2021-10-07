Logo
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paychex Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells , iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27brien+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 957,516 shares, 33.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 761,469 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 201,581 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 506,207 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 383,012 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 506,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.826000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $786.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33.

Reduced: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 85.32%. The sale prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.96%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 15,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.67%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 2,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.28%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3319.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 86 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 97.83%. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2798.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC still held 2,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
