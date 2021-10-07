John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

New Purchases: JMST, QUS, OMFL, BJUL, DFAC, COIN, SMMV, FNDF, SPEM, DFAX, VCIT, ARKF, BSEP, SCHH, VMBS, RFG, JPUS, DAL, QTAP, JPEM, HAUZ, SPVU, FNDA, RSVR, XDQQ, XDSQ, XTAP,

JMST, QUS, OMFL, BJUL, DFAC, COIN, SMMV, FNDF, SPEM, DFAX, VCIT, ARKF, BSEP, SCHH, VMBS, RFG, JPUS, DAL, QTAP, JPEM, HAUZ, SPVU, FNDA, RSVR, XDQQ, XDSQ, XTAP, Added Positions: JPST, ACWI, SCHD, MINT, GSIE, SCHM, SCHX, SCHG, IJR, EFA, VUG, SCHA, VLUE, FNDX, VT, ACWX, MRNA, PRF, SCHF, MTUM, PXF, VB, VIG, DIS, MAXR,

JPST, ACWI, SCHD, MINT, GSIE, SCHM, SCHX, SCHG, IJR, EFA, VUG, SCHA, VLUE, FNDX, VT, ACWX, MRNA, PRF, SCHF, MTUM, PXF, VB, VIG, DIS, MAXR, Reduced Positions: ACWV, TOTL, USMV, AOR, IVV, VEU, SPLV, VEA, XOM, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, JPIN, MGC, DES, SDY, SCHZ, V, NKTR, CVX, BAC,

ACWV, TOTL, USMV, AOR, IVV, VEU, SPLV, VEA, XOM, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, JPIN, MGC, DES, SDY, SCHZ, V, NKTR, CVX, BAC, Sold Out: SCHP, SPIP, FB, SNOW, IJJ, IJK, IYE, DVN, GE, EBND, EMLC, LDUR, USHY, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs. As of 2021Q3, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs owns 181 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+w.+brooker+%26+co.%2C+cpas/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 193,809 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 164,160 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 344,318 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 230,132 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 89,898 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.061300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 138,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $122.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $32.37, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.342300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 458.93%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 542.17%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 980.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.41 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.