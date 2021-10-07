Logo
Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Choice Hotels International Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells General Electric Co, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Choice Hotels International Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Mohawk Industries Inc, Oracle Corp, sells General Electric Co, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+research+%26+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 75,827 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,532 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,279 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,862 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,956 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
New Purchase: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $130.46, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $94.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.419200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 362.99%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $442.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.69%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $271.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 278.07%. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $183.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 246.15%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $328.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $51.23.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $131.88, with an estimated average price of $131.06.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.37 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $61.45.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.3, with an estimated average price of $86.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. keeps buying
