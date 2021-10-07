IMS Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sysco Corp, Sells General Mills Inc, Patterson Inc, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: SYY, LNC, DOW, JMST, BEN, KDP, CAH, PM, EIX, LYB, IBB, ORI, EAGG, TMO, FLTR, NFLX, MRO, COP,
- Added Positions: VST, NVDA, TXN, AMZN, DHR, BA, V, ADP, BALY, VZ, PEP, ABBV, FDX, CRWD, PAYX, SPHD, AMGN, MRK, SPGI, JNJ, MCD, MCO, SPY, PFE, BMY, QCOM, LUV, BGS, DIS, WFC, DLTR, VIG, BLK, BAC, IJR, IWR, ECL, MA, CVS, SCHW, PG, ABT, CME, LMT, NVIV, CIK,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, CSCO, JPM, GOOG, NYCB, CVX, BXP, GLD, GILD, GE, BKNG, TSLA, GOOGL, WM, XOM, DON, IJH, TJX,
- Sold Out: GIS, PDCO, MO, TIP, GD, VLY, SMG, CSX, SWK, UL, VEU, XAR,
For the details of IMS Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IMS Capital Management
- JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,228,716 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,152 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,020 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,851 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,527 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.061300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.58 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 270,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $224.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $252.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)
IMS Capital Management added to a holding in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $0.59 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.643900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.Sold Out: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $11.8 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $12.92.
