IMS Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sysco Corp, Sells General Mills Inc, Patterson Inc, Altria Group Inc

SYY, LNC, DOW, JMST, BEN, KDP, CAH, PM, EIX, LYB, IBB, ORI, EAGG, TMO, FLTR, NFLX, MRO, COP, Added Positions: VST, NVDA, TXN, AMZN, DHR, BA, V, ADP, BALY, VZ, PEP, ABBV, FDX, CRWD, PAYX, SPHD, AMGN, MRK, SPGI, JNJ, MCD, MCO, SPY, PFE, BMY, QCOM, LUV, BGS, DIS, WFC, DLTR, VIG, BLK, BAC, IJR, IWR, ECL, MA, CVS, SCHW, PG, ABT, CME, LMT, NVIV, CIK,

VST, NVDA, TXN, AMZN, DHR, BA, V, ADP, BALY, VZ, PEP, ABBV, FDX, CRWD, PAYX, SPHD, AMGN, MRK, SPGI, JNJ, MCD, MCO, SPY, PFE, BMY, QCOM, LUV, BGS, DIS, WFC, DLTR, VIG, BLK, BAC, IJR, IWR, ECL, MA, CVS, SCHW, PG, ABT, CME, LMT, NVIV, CIK, Reduced Positions: JPST, CSCO, JPM, GOOG, NYCB, CVX, BXP, GLD, GILD, GE, BKNG, TSLA, GOOGL, WM, XOM, DON, IJH, TJX,

JPST, CSCO, JPM, GOOG, NYCB, CVX, BXP, GLD, GILD, GE, BKNG, TSLA, GOOGL, WM, XOM, DON, IJH, TJX, Sold Out: GIS, PDCO, MO, TIP, GD, VLY, SMG, CSX, SWK, UL, VEU, XAR,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sysco Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, sells General Mills Inc, Patterson Inc, Altria Group Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, IMS Capital Management owns 134 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,228,716 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,152 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,020 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,851 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,527 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.061300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.58 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 270,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $224.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $252.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $0.59 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.643900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $125.67 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $128.09.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $11.8 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $12.92.