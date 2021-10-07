Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys ACI Worldwide Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Sells Viasat Inc, Core Laboratories NV, Cognex Corp

Added Positions: ACIW, FTI, BWA, SSYS, MGNI, TNC, MIXT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ACI Worldwide Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, sells Viasat Inc, Core Laboratories NV, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 274,228 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Tennant Co (TNC) - 129,756 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 216,639 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38% TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 1,237,498 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.18% Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) - 422,143 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48%

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 227,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,237,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $30.53.