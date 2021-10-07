Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys ACI Worldwide Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Sells Viasat Inc, Core Laboratories NV, Cognex Corp

- Added Positions: ACIW, FTI, BWA, SSYS, MGNI, TNC, MIXT,
- Reduced Positions: HXL, VRNS, CGNX, DXYN,
- Sold Out: VSAT, CLB,
For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kopion Asset Management, LLC
- National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 274,228 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Tennant Co (TNC) - 129,756 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 216,639 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%
- TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 1,237,498 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.18%
- Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) - 422,143 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48%
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $33.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 227,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,237,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.04.Sold Out: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $30.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kopion Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kopion Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kopion Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kopion Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kopion Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment