New Capital Management LP Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Texas Instruments Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Capital Management LP Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company New Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Manulife Financial Corp, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q3, New Capital Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Capital Management LP
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,345,832 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,263 shares, 17.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  3. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 770,457 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 105,812 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.64%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,828 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.342300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.92%. The holding were 1,345,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.914000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.86%. The holding were 770,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 61,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 21,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $1682.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 105,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 535.61%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 67.50%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $178.596200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WRI)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of New Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. New Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. New Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider