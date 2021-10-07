New Capital Management LP Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, TFLO, SYLD, KIM, AZO, AON,

DFAC, DFAX, TFLO, SYLD, KIM, AZO, AON, Added Positions: STIP, MSFT, AGG, BRK.B, CSX, BSV, ACWI, COST, HD, DIS, IAGG, TIP, IBM, TSLA, FB,

STIP, MSFT, AGG, BRK.B, CSX, BSV, ACWI, COST, HD, DIS, IAGG, TIP, IBM, TSLA, FB, Sold Out: WRI, BND, TXN, MFC, VYMI, VYM, BA, VEU, JNJ, PFE, KO, CMI, IJH, PG, WMT, TGT, INTC, EMR, AMT, IWM, SPY, CVX, TMO, UNP, BRKR, IDXX, LQD, CCI, BIV, L, WAT, BMY, EAT, XOM, EWL, ICF, GM, V, QUAL, XLU, VHT, IYR, RDS.A, MCD, NVO, ADM, HPQ, BAX, MMM, JPM, IWV, CMCSA, WFC, VTIP, VZ, ORCL, CSCO, UCO, GE, MDLZ, MRK, ABNB, BL, HPE, SQ, GOOG, NKE, NYT, RNG, BB, MO, NOK, CX, DFS, NFLX, PM, DUK, VTRS, GOOGL, TWTR, CARA, BOTZ, TDOC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, sells , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Manulife Financial Corp, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q3, New Capital Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,345,832 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,263 shares, 17.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 770,457 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 105,812 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,828 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.342300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.92%. The holding were 1,345,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.914000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.86%. The holding were 770,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 61,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 21,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $1682.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $105.35. The stock is now traded at around $105.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 105,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 535.61%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 67.50%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $178.596200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $85.45 and $86.71, with an estimated average price of $86.2.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.