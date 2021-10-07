Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, United States Steel Corp, Sells Constellium SE, National Health Investors Inc, AGNC Investment Corp

- New Purchases: X, MTH, IDT, OSTK, SO, FOUR, RF, MPC, ARES, CURI, CURI,
- Added Positions: KO, IHI, DVY, IJH, IJR, VWO, VEU, DE, XOM, CSX, VOO, AJX, EQH, CVX, GAN, OXLC, MMM, IVV, GE, PEP, XLK, NLY, AMZN, XLY, XLC, XLF, AGG, XLV, JNJ, BRK.B, AAIC, GOOGL, HD, JPM, MSFT, CRM, TTI, V, OFS, MDT, ABBV, F, FHN, DUK, AROC, BMY, THQ,
- Reduced Positions: CSTM, AGNC, FXD, PFSI, FAST, INTC, TWO, DELL, CHMI, VST, FMB, UIS, URI, FXL, AYX, IVOL, T, FIXD, ASAN, GPMT, CACI, IFV, XBI, XLE, LMBS, MGK, FXH, QTEC, RYH, VRP, FTSL, NCNO, AFIN, PCTY, TPVG, BIT, EXD, IBM, BAC, FXU, ACR, MCD, ATAX,
- Sold Out: NHI, PMT, COTY, HMPT, GPN, RA, OPEN, QCOM, CRWD,
For the details of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiley+bros.-aintree+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,847 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 45,569 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,720 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 90,915 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 109,514 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $99.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IDT Corp (IDT)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in IDT Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $66 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 202.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 41,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 503.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.467100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $347.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 205.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.53.Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $21.07, with an estimated average price of $19.62.Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.58.Sold Out: Home Point Capital Inc (HMPT)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Home Point Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.62.Sold Out: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $22.07.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment