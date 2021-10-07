Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, United States Steel Corp, Sells Constellium SE, National Health Investors Inc, AGNC Investment Corp

New Purchases: X, MTH, IDT, OSTK, SO, FOUR, RF, MPC, ARES, CURI, CURI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, United States Steel Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Meritage Homes Corp, sells Constellium SE, National Health Investors Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,847 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 45,569 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,720 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 90,915 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 109,514 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $99.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in IDT Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $46.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $66 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 202.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 41,623 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 503.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.467100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,011 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $347.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 205.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.411000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $21.07, with an estimated average price of $19.62.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.58.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Home Point Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.62.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75.