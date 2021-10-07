Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys RiverFront Strategic Income Fund, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund

- New Purchases: RIGS, FPEI, NUSI, RFCI, RFDA, UCON, SPLB, FTGC, UTF, SPYG, INTU, RFFC, RFDI, ULTA, VRSK, SRLN, EMCB, HDV, IEFA, XSOE, HYLV, QCLN, ARKF, FDN, BTEC, PAVE, IBUY, XLI, CLIX, XLY, AMD, SLQT, RDS.B, WPM, TIP, SHW, RFEM, FIW, FXL, NXTG, GRID, IPAY, RFUN, EDOC, BFIT, ARKG, FAN, BLOK, JPHY, TSLA, GAMR, VPN, PAWZ, XLRE, DIS,
- Added Positions: PCN, IVOL, DSU, FIXD, HYLS, HYG, NFLX, COST, XLV, DHR, IWP, COUP, ICVT, XLC, SPTM, IJR, XLK, AAPL, T, MA, VZ, XOM, LMBS, BND, AEP, PG, ZTS, VOD, ORLY, BCE, D, CCI, TMO, GIS, DG, MMM, SO, DUK, MAR, PEP, KMB, NGG, VRT, JETS, PPL, V, CVX, GILD, IAT, FB, TWLO, PYPL, MLM, ITB, ABBV, ADBE, KO, GSK, AME, BTI, MSCI, SBUX, DPZ, MO, VNQ, XLP, IVV, VB, VNQI, AMT, CMG, PM, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: MDIV, BSV, FDL, BIV, IGSB, RNG, BX, CG, APO, QQQ, ARCC, AGNC, MSFT, HYS, NVDA, NEAR, CVNA, IGIB, BSCM, MBB, SPLG, IEMG, FLOT, LNGR, LIT, FFC, FTSL, RYT, RSP, GOOG, SPY, BKLN, VCIT, USMV, HON, UNP, AFL,
- Sold Out: FTCS, IUSV, GUT, PDBC, BWX, REGN, PNQI, IUSB, PTF, CHD, LQD, SPEM, BOTZ, VOX,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,304 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 144,054 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) - 351,075 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 349,937 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 120,945 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98%
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.744200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 351,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.638100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 349,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 214,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 225,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.98 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.259000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 102,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.575400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 151,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.514800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 315,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,848 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 390,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.116100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 89,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 148.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.53 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.Sold Out: Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $8.05.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.
