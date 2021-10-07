Logo
Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC Buys RiverFront Strategic Income Fund, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RiverFront Strategic Income Fund, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF, RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, Gabelli Utility Trust, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elevated+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,304 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  2. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 144,054 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) - 351,075 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 349,937 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 120,945 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98%
New Purchase: RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.744200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 351,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.638100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 349,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 214,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.39 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 225,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.98 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.259000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 102,399 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.575400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 151,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.514800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 315,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,848 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 390,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.116100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 89,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 148.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.53 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.

Sold Out: Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Utility Trust. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $8.05.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elevated Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
