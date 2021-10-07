Truehand, Inc Buys Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, Sells , Kohl's Corp, Baker Hughes Co

New Purchases: KIM, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, Organon, sells , Kohl's Corp, Baker Hughes Co, APA Corp, Halliburton Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truehand, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Truehand, Inc owns 192 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,013 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,856 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 11,947 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 34,437 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. iRobot Corp (IRBT) - 62,505 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 2288.95%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 129,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 64,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $67.26 and $117.75, with an estimated average price of $87.39.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.