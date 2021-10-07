Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: CRM, NTLA, GE, CMG, BAC, DXCM, EFX, NTR,

Ipswich, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, General Electric Co, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,910 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,059 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,047 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,319 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,138 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $277.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $133.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1865.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 336.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 162.44%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $498.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 176.81%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $403.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $750.265800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.