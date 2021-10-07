Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ipswich, MA, based Investment company Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, General Electric Co, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ipswich+investment+management+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,910 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,059 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  3. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,047 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,319 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,138 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $277.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $133.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1865.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 336.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 162.44%. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $498.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 176.81%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $403.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $750.265800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $116.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $133.03 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $134.91.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. keeps buying
