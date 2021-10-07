Logo
First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares Internati

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First National Bank of South Miami (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, VANECK ETF TR, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Amgen Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of South Miami. As of 2021Q3, First National Bank of South Miami owns 340 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of South Miami's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+south+miami/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of South Miami
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 160,156 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 51,388 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 32,822 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,149 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,494 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 42,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.907900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 37,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $195.25 and $220.75, with an estimated average price of $209.98. The stock is now traded at around $194.978400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $96.63 and $100.12, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 743.10%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $786.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 4251.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2798.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $26.19.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $92.02, with an estimated average price of $87.8.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of South Miami. Also check out:

1. First National Bank of South Miami's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of South Miami's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of South Miami's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of South Miami keeps buying
