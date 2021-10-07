First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, MetLife Inc, BTC iShares Internati

- New Purchases: IBDN, COMT, IBDM, IBDO, BBH, IBDP, IBDQ, SGOV, REGN, VIG, IBMN, IBMO, IBMM, IBML, HYLD, SPLV, IBMQ, IBMP, WEN, IBDR, VHT, HE, EOG, IFRA, IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, IAU, IDAT, IHAK, ACCO, OGN, GTX, AIO, REZI, ASIX,
- Added Positions: FXF, EFA, MUB, IJH, MSFT, VWO, ORCL, IJR, LQD, TSLA, COP, DUK, JPM, CMCSA, GOOGL, IJK, VNQ, T, AAPL, HD, HON, GOOG, AGG, IJJ, IJT, ABBV, IWM, AXP, AMAT, BAC, BMY, CACI, CVS, CSCO, DLTR, MRK, PFE, PGR, TGT, UNH, ANTM, MA, V, FB, SYF, PYPL, ADBE, ALL, IVZ, BP, BLK, C, KO, ETN, EMR, FDX, BEN, GE, GIS, GILD, LHX, IBM, IP, JNJ, KMB, LOW, NRG, NVDA, NVR, NFLX, OKE, PNC, PPL, LUV, STLD, TER, TD, USB, VLO, VZ, WMT, WBA, DIS, PM, FTNT, BKLN, IVE, VCLT, VCSH, VGIT, VGSH, VPU, NLY, F, GPC, INTC, LMT, MCK, MPW, VTRS, NWL, OHI, PAYX, RIO, VRTX, WAB, TNL, GM, FLRN, VCIT, VGLT, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, VXF, IVV, MET, IDV, GOVT, AMGN, CVX, EXC, MBB, MDT, XLK, DEM, EWH, PRG, COST, PSX, TRV, IVW, NEE, SHV, SPY, VTI, XLI, XLP, HYG, UNP, CCL,
- Sold Out: IBMK, WOOD, PGX,
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 160,156 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 51,388 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 32,822 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,149 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,494 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 42,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.907900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 37,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,286 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)
First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $195.25 and $220.75, with an estimated average price of $209.98. The stock is now traded at around $194.978400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $96.63 and $100.12, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 743.10%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $786.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 4251.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2798.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.15 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $26.19.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $92.02, with an estimated average price of $87.8.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14.
