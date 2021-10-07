Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Garrett Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, sells , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 209,268 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 353,700 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,247 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21%
  4. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 194,419 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 127,556 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 194,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.35 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.089200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 178,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 225,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 97,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F (IQDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 114,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 66,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 177.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $35.88 and $38.87, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.843800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.419200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrett Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider