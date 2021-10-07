Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: SWAN, PHDG, SPMB, JAGG, IQDG, AVDE, DFAC, AVEM, ULST, JIGB, JPIB, DFAS, JMUB, DFAU, TAXF, IBDP, IBDO, IBDR, IBDQ, IBDS, IBDT, IBDN, DFUS, IBDU, IBMP, IBMQ, IBMN, IBMO, DIAL, DFAI, DFAX, DFAE, IBML, IBMM, VLUE, IAU, DFAT, SPTI, JMST, XLE, XSOE, KO, VDC, IBDM, ORCL, NEE,
- Added Positions: QUAL, USMV, ISCF, SPSB, SPIB, MSFT, FB, VTIP, VEU, VGIT, INTC, DIS, BND, BNDX, ESGV, MUB, VYM, VMBS, VEA, CVX, AGG, EFAV, SPAB, SPLG, KLAC, CSCO, SYY, VCSH, AMZN, VOO, CRM, XLP, EPS, ROKU, SPSM, VGT, T, SPYD, ENB, JPM, SWKS, PG, MA, VWO, MDLZ, SJNK, LOW, PFF, MLM, IXUS, MCD, HYMB, MDT, EFA, MMM, MCK, AMT, VWOB, CEF, VT, BK, VIGI, CSX, CVS, D, VCIT, VBK, HBI, IWV, GILD, GOOGL, NTRS, HD, SPIP, FBHS, TIP, WM, SNY, CONE, TJX, BLK, MGK, BAC, BRK.B, VGSH, DUK, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SPTM, SLYV, VTEB, VXUS, VB, EFV, EFG, VTI, VTV, ESGU, SUB, SPMD, CWB, VNQ, VBR, AAPL, SUSB, ESML, IVV, MCHP, VUG, MTUM, RTX, SPYG, PEP, BIV, JNJ, SPY, ARKK, VZ, VXF, SEE, SPEM, WMT, JCI, VYMI, USRT, SPLV, BLV, PYPL, VSS, PSK, CAT, ABT,
- Sold Out: MBG, ESGD, LLY, ITE, WDC, ESGE, VONG, MRK, NUEM, QQQ, SUSC, RDS.B, XOM, IWR, SOXX,
For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 209,268 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 353,700 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,247 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21%
- Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 194,419 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 127,556 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 194,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.35 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.089200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 178,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 225,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 97,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F (IQDG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 114,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 66,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 177.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $35.88 and $38.87, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.843800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.419200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.Sold Out: (ITE)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrett Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment