Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F, sells , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 209,268 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 353,700 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,247 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21% Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 194,419 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 127,556 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 194,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.35 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.089200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 178,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 225,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 97,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 114,128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 66,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 177.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $35.88 and $38.87, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $335.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.843800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.419200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.