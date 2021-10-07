Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells Aflac Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Cummins Inc

- New Purchases: IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR,
- Added Positions: SCHG, SCHM, SCHV, SCHA, SCHF, VWO, IWN, IWO, SCHD, SCHE,
- Reduced Positions: AFL, GPC, FMB, KO, SO, IJH, DUK, MMM, MDT, GPN, VEA, IWM, MRK, NEE, TFC, T, CTVA, DD, COF, IJK,
- Sold Out: EPD, CMI, DE,
For the details of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy%2C+middleton%2C+hinkle+%26+parker%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 17 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 80,762 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,501 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 31,822 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,564 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 103,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 60,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 54,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.796100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 34,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment