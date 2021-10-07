New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, 3M Co, General Electric Co

New Purchases: KREF, PFM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, 3M Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 509,812 shares, 17.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,365 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,545 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 137,675 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 33,442 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 37,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 170,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $67.15 and $72.28, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 88,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $90.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $82.73, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $82.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $259.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.